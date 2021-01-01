 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Magic
Sativa

Blue Magic

by Stone Age Gardens

Stone Age Gardens Cannabis Flower Blue Magic

About this product

About this brand

Stone Age Gardens Logo

About this strain

Blue Magic

Blue Magic

Blue Magic is an upbeat sativa-dominant strain bred from the famous Blue Dream. Its high-energy effects are prefaced by creamy, fruity flavors reminiscent of its Blueberry ancestry. Sativa enthusiasts will appreciate the balance of potency and clarity delivered by Blue Magic, whose euphoria offers functionality and focus despite an impressive THC profile. While its initial punch is quick to hit, Blue Magic’s effects taper down gently and ease you into long-lasting relaxation that extends from the physical exterior to the deep recesses of your mind.

