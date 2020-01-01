 Loading…

Dirty Old Bastard (also known as Dirty, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, or Dirt McGirt) is an indica-dominant cross that pays homage to Wu-Tang Clan’s own, ODB. A cross between California classic, OG Kush, and the ever-sweet Blackberry, Dirty Old Bastard melds complementary flavors and effects, creating a strain that is pleasant on the palate and the body. The strain’s aroma is saccharin with notes of berry, lemon, and pine. Its effects are initially uplifting, but quickly mellow into hazy relaxation that helps abate stress and depression. The physical effects deepen with time and continued consumption, lending benefits to consumers treating cramps and pain.

 

