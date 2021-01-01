 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Stephen Hawking Kush
Indica

Stephen Hawking Kush

by Stone Age Gardens

Stone Age Gardens Cannabis Flower Stephen Hawking Kush

Stephen Hawking Kush

Stephen Hawking Kush

Stephen Hawking Kush, or SHK, is the second release in the Great Minds series of seeds from Alphakronik Genes. Named for famed scientist Dr. Stephen Hawking, SHK was created by pollenating a Harle-Tsu female with a Sin City Kush male. This indica-dominant hybrid is also part of Alphakrokik Genes’ CBD+ line of genetics that emphasize high-CBD strains. There are 3 known phenotypes of Stephen Hawking Kush, all with vivid cherry and berry flavors that mix with a minty note. The soothing, relaxing effects help keep pain away and also stimulate your stomach to suppress nausea.

