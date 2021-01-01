 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangie Biscotti
Hybrid

Tangie Biscotti

by Stone Age Gardens

Write a review
Stone Age Gardens Cannabis Flower Tangie Biscotti

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Stone Age Gardens Logo

About this strain

Tangie Biscotti

Tangie Biscotti
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review