  Cannabis
  Flower
  Valley Girl
Hybrid

Valley Girl

by Stone Age Gardens

Valley Girl

Valley Girl

Valley Girl
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights. 

