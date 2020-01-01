Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. Our small family-owned farms in Northern California provide crystal-clear water from artesian wells and long days of uninterrupted sunshine for the highest-grade, small-batch cannabis. Hand grown and hand rolled - with love. At Stone Road, we take adventure seriously. All of our products contain access to a world of curated experiences including live music, action sports, all-inclusive trips...all free, courtesy of the Stone Road Family. Download the 'Stone Road' App today on IOS or Android to enjoy cannabis-friendly yoga in Venice and Hollywood Bowl tickets!