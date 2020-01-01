 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Sour Diesel Hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
Sativa

Sour Diesel Hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

by Stone Road

Sour Diesel Hash Infused Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. Our small family-owned farms in Northern California provide crystal-clear water from artesian wells and long days of uninterrupted sunshine for the highest-grade, small-batch cannabis. Hand grown and hand rolled - with love. At Stone Road, we take adventure seriously. All of our products contain access to a world of curated experiences including live music, action sports, all-inclusive trips...all free, courtesy of the Stone Road Family. Download the 'Stone Road' App today on IOS or Android to enjoy cannabis-friendly yoga in Venice and Hollywood Bowl tickets!