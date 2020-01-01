 Loading…

  5. Sour Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack
Hybrid

Sour Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

by Stone Road

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

About this brand

Stone Road Logo
Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. Our small family-owned farms in Northern California provide crystal-clear water from artesian wells and long days of uninterrupted sunshine for the highest-grade, small-batch cannabis. Hand grown and hand rolled - with love. At Stone Road, we take adventure seriously. All of our products contain access to a world of curated experiences including live music, action sports, all-inclusive trips...all free, courtesy of the Stone Road Family. Download the 'Stone Road' App today on IOS or Android to enjoy cannabis-friendly yoga in Venice and Hollywood Bowl tickets!