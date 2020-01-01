 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stone Road Standard Pack

by Stone Road

$36.00MSRP

About this product

The Standard Pack Features 4 (.75g) Full-Flower Pre Rolled Joints. All Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. All joints are hand-rolled in all-natural unbleached plant cellulose paper manufactured in France. All joints are proudly saliva free and instead are sealed using an organic gum from the Acacia tree. The Standard Pack comes in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Varieties.

About this brand

Stone Road joints are rolled with only pure flower, harvested by farmers devoted to strictly organic practices. Our small family-owned farms in Northern California provide crystal-clear water from artesian wells and long days of uninterrupted sunshine for the highest-grade, small-batch cannabis. Hand grown and hand rolled - with love. At Stone Road, we take adventure seriously. All of our products contain access to a world of curated experiences including live music, action sports, all-inclusive trips...all free, courtesy of the Stone Road Family. Download the 'Stone Road' App today on IOS or Android to enjoy cannabis-friendly yoga in Venice and Hollywood Bowl tickets!