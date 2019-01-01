 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
-BERRY WHITE- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE

by STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics-

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Berry White high-quality Rick Simpson cannabis oil

About this strain

Berry White

Berry White
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Berry White is a hybrid strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. This strain is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.

About this brand

-STONEY BAKES- HOME OF THE 250mg “OG KUSH”(RSO) CANNABIS OIL INFUSED EDIBLES