Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
$20.00MSRP
250mg double chocolate chip cookies Infused with OG Kush high-quality cannabis coconut oil
on May 19th, 2017
This was the most amazing edible I have ever had!!! The taste was amazing and so fresh and moist. The high was extremely amazing!!!! Only place i will ever get edibles from ever again!!!! ♡Stoney bakes - A Division Of ASFAS Genetics♡ #stoneybakes #eddieistheman
on May 15th, 2017
Very tasty and well made. Provides a long lasting, lifted and clear headed high. Great for long study sessions or to end the day at work with.
on May 8th, 2017
I have been suffering migraines all year long 9 so far in 2017. This past weekend I had a stoney bake cookie in the middle of my migraine.. With in two hours it was gone.. Thank you.. And I must say WHAT AN AMAZING TASTY TREAT IT WAS.. MOIST AND YUMMY I PUT IN MICROWAVE FOR 10 sec.. And hot yummy delicious cookie tasted oven fresh.. #ASFAS #Eddiedidit
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.