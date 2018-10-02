Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
on October 2nd, 2018
Can someone tell me how to buy it?
on July 28th, 2017
i get mine in az @azcs. make capsules with coconut oil. best way to medicate.
on May 21st, 2017
As someone diagnosed with scoliosis, degenative spine disease and arthritis, I have always wanted to explore other options other than surgery. This rso is something that has been buzzed in my ear for what seems like forever. What an enjoyable oil smoking sesh. So smooth and tasty. Concentrates are my thing but the violent coughing sometimes actually hurts my back. I would recommend anyone who is interested in alternative medicines, do not hesitate to contact Stoney Bakes. My first choice from now on.
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.