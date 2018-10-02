 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. -OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE

-OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE

by STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics-

Skip to Reviews
5.04
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Concentrates Ingestible -OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Concentrates Ingestible -OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Concentrates Ingestible -OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Concentrates Ingestible -OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Concentrates Ingestible -OG KUSH- RICK SIMPSONS CANNABIS OIL 1G SYRINGE

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ASFAS GENETICS specializes in high-quality (THC) Rick Simpsons cannabis oil. Made using only food grade grain alcohol and organic marijuana nugs. None of our concentrates are made from Trim. You can ingest, vape, use as topical, Smoke, or infuse whatever you like.. are RSO it's not only Potent but consumer tested and approved. We take great pride in providing our patients with Quality (THC) Rick Simpson is cannabis oil for all their medical needs. Rick Simpsons cannabis oil helps treat me any illness and diseases.Such as cancer, pstd,opioid dependency, epilepsy, gout, insomnia, migraines, diabetes and pain relief etc..

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

ezln29

i get mine in az @azcs. make capsules with coconut oil. best way to medicate.

uNKBlackcloud

As someone diagnosed with scoliosis, degenative spine disease and arthritis, I have always wanted to explore other options other than surgery. This rso is something that has been buzzed in my ear for what seems like forever. What an enjoyable oil smoking sesh. So smooth and tasty. Concentrates are my thing but the violent coughing sometimes actually hurts my back. I would recommend anyone who is interested in alternative medicines, do not hesitate to contact Stoney Bakes. My first choice from now on.

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Logo
-STONEY BAKES- HOME OF THE 250mg “OG KUSH”(RSO) CANNABIS OIL INFUSED EDIBLES