 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Brownies
  5. 250mg White Chocolate Chip Brownie

250mg White Chocolate Chip Brownie

by STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics-

Write a review
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Edibles Brownies 250mg White Chocolate Chip Brownie
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Edibles Brownies 250mg White Chocolate Chip Brownie
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Edibles Brownies 250mg White Chocolate Chip Brownie
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Edibles Brownies 250mg White Chocolate Chip Brownie
STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Edibles Brownies 250mg White Chocolate Chip Brownie

$20.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

250mg White chocolate chip brownie Infused with OG Kush high-quality cannabis coconut oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

STONEY BAKES -A division of Asfas Genetics- Logo
-STONEY BAKES- HOME OF THE 250mg “OG KUSH”(RSO) CANNABIS OIL INFUSED EDIBLES