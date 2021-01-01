 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dutch Treat
Hybrid

Dutch Treat

by Storm Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Storm Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Dutch Treat

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Storm Cannabis Co. Logo

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review