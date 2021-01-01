 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. G13
Indica

G13

by Storm Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Storm Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower G13

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Storm Cannabis Co. Logo

About this strain

G13

G13
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

G13, also known as "G-13" and "G Thirteen," is a potent indica marijuana strain and is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses. Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review