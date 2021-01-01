Hybrid
Rocket Fuel
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.
