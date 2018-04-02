Peak Smart Rig by Puffco
by Simply Crafted
The metal coned icon. The advantages of the VOLCANO DIGIT are its large LED display and its ease of use. But no matter which VOLCANO you decide on, there is no difference in the overall effect.
on April 2nd, 2018
This is the only vaporizer I have ever tired, but from what I have read this is the best in the industry. I used this vaporizer for my first experience with cannabis. My friend brought it over with some Rug Burn OG. One hour and three to four big inhale, I was high. It was great to be able to experience cannabis for the first time and not have to deal with the smoke and the coughing. I see one of these in my future, as long as cannabis is in my future.
on February 13th, 2018
After being out for so long this is till my favorite table top herb vape, cant go wrong with this.
on January 9th, 2018
Love my Volcano Digit! This thing is a powerhouse! Takes a couple minuets to heat up then you are good to go! The quality vapor it gives is amazing every time!