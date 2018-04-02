 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
VOLCANO DIGIT

by Storz & Bickel

$500.00MSRP

About this product

The metal coned icon. The advantages of the VOLCANO DIGIT are its large LED display and its ease of use. But no matter which VOLCANO you decide on, there is no difference in the overall effect.

4 customer reviews

USS420

This is the only vaporizer I have ever tired, but from what I have read this is the best in the industry. I used this vaporizer for my first experience with cannabis. My friend brought it over with some Rug Burn OG. One hour and three to four big inhale, I was high. It was great to be able to experience cannabis for the first time and not have to deal with the smoke and the coughing. I see one of these in my future, as long as cannabis is in my future.

hectordabber

After being out for so long this is till my favorite table top herb vape, cant go wrong with this.

skrbobee

Love my Volcano Digit! This thing is a powerhouse! Takes a couple minuets to heat up then you are good to go! The quality vapor it gives is amazing every time!

About this brand

We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.