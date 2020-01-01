Cache Elegant Organization Systems
by Cache San Francisco
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
STR8 Cases are strong and durable cases. This 10″ case is perfect for a lockable stash box, hand pipes, small rigs and glass pendants. The foam provides a nice snug like comfort around each delicate piece in the case.
Be the first to review this product.