  5. Fire OG Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition

by Strain Apparel

$139.00MSRP

About this product

Pre-order today and save $40! Look strong with our pullover hoodie crafted from our signature soft Eco Fleece. This hoodie is hard-core comfortable. The design is inspired by the strain known for being one of the strongest OG strains on the planet, Fire OG. With parents of OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush, this strain packs up to 22% THC! Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable. If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you! Choose either zippered or pull-over styles Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth 50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs Set In Sleeves Hoodie w/ Drawchords Contains Organic & Recycled Materials

About this strain

Fire OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

Strain Apparel Logo
ALL STONERS ON DECK!!! We need your support. Strain Apparel has launched a new cannabis lifestyle brand on Kickstarter featuring odor-absorbing pockets and a positive, yet discrete, celebration of the cannabis strains we all know and love. Check us out. You will love our hoodies. Pre-order today!