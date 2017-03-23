triwest
on March 23rd, 2017
Love the strain hoodies specially the zip up hoodies im getting a bunch of these for my new shop specially the sour diesel. #420sweepstakes
$139.00MSRP
Pre-order today and save $40! Represent with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece black fabric. This hoodie is sure to hug you with couch-lock comfort and superior style. The design is inspired by the strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma, Sour Diesel. Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable. If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you! Choose either zippered or pull-over styles Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth 50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs Set In Sleeves Hoodie w/ Drawchords Contains Organic & Recycled Materials
on March 23rd, 2017
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.