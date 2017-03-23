 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Diesel Black with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition

by Strain Apparel

$139.00MSRP

About this product

Pre-order today and save $40! Represent with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece black fabric. This hoodie is sure to hug you with couch-lock comfort and superior style. The design is inspired by the strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma, Sour Diesel. Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable. If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you! Choose either zippered or pull-over styles Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth 50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs Set In Sleeves Hoodie w/ Drawchords Contains Organic & Recycled Materials

1 customer review

triwest

Love the strain hoodies specially the zip up hoodies im getting a bunch of these for my new shop specially the sour diesel. #420sweepstakes

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Strain Apparel Logo
ALL STONERS ON DECK!!! We need your support. Strain Apparel has launched a new cannabis lifestyle brand on Kickstarter featuring odor-absorbing pockets and a positive, yet discrete, celebration of the cannabis strains we all know and love. Check us out. You will love our hoodies. Pre-order today!