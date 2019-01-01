About this product
ACE Seeds - Bubba Hash seeds Sealed packs on www.strainly.io ACE's entire collection + many other gems
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Bubba Hash
Bubba Hash by Ace Seeds is a stout indica-dominant cross of famous and familiar genetics. This strain’s spear-like colas and dense morphology make it ideal for indoor growers with limited space. A cross between Katsu Bubba and Hash Plant, this pungent strain offers consumers a unique bouquet of hash, coffee, and petrichor alongside notes of skunk and fuel. Bubba Hash has surprisingly clear mental effects while smoothing out anxiety, pain, and restlessness.