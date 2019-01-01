 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Alien Genetics - Ewok

Alien Genetics - Ewok

by Strainly

Write a review
Strainly Cannabis Seeds Alien Genetics - Ewok

About this product

Alien Genetics - Ewok Sealed packs on www.strainly.io + many other gems

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien Walker

Alien Walker
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well. 

About this brand

Strainly Logo
Strainly’s vision is to empower growers and breeders to preserve genetics while maintaining a balanced relationship benefiting patients, breeders and growers. Our mission is to provide a safe, reliable and convenient access to everything growers need to do what they do best. Strainly allows growers, breeders, nurseries and equipment providers to offer and procure their genetics and equipment while benefiting from a rating/reviews mechanism, fostering trust among the community.