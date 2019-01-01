About this product
Gage Green Group - Bright Moments Sealed packs on www.strainly.io + many other gems
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Bright Moments
Bright Moments by Gage Green Group is a delicious cross of heirloom Grape Stomper genetics. Created by crossing Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG, Gage Green fashions an incredibly frosty and potent strain with a generous yield for attentive growers. This strain’s loud grape fragrance is as alluring as it is pungent, and the effects hit strong, rushing directly to the head. These effects expel stress and clear the mind, replacing cares and concerns with bright euphoria.