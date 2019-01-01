 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. In House Army Genetics - Black Cherry Punch seeds

In House Army Genetics - Black Cherry Punch seeds

by Strainly

Write a review
Strainly Cannabis Seeds In House Army Genetics - Black Cherry Punch seeds

About this product

In House Army Genetics - Black Cherry Punch Sealed packs on www.strainly.io + many other gems

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Cherry Pie

Black Cherry Pie

Black Cherry Pie is a fruity strain with colorful foliage. Created by Green Mountain Collective, this strain is the genetic offspring of Blackberry Kush and Cherry Pie. These genetics are exhibited in the deep purple hues overlaid by jade green buds with orange hairs, as well as in the pungent woody aroma smeared with tart blackberry. Black Cherry Pie’s physical effects soothe nausea and minor aches and pains while keeping the mind aloof and creative. Its bright mind and semi-sedative effects make it a natural complement for indoor activities and relaxed evenings.

About this brand

Strainly Logo
Strainly’s vision is to empower growers and breeders to preserve genetics while maintaining a balanced relationship benefiting patients, breeders and growers. Our mission is to provide a safe, reliable and convenient access to everything growers need to do what they do best. Strainly allows growers, breeders, nurseries and equipment providers to offer and procure their genetics and equipment while benefiting from a rating/reviews mechanism, fostering trust among the community.