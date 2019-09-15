 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Ninefold - Gorilla Fuck

Ninefold - Gorilla Fuck

by Strainly

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Strainly Cannabis Seeds Ninefold - Gorilla Fuck

About this product

Ninefold - Gorilla Fuck + many other rare hybrids on www.strainly.io

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

sparkie59

smells great, burns nicely, great high long lasting, great flavor

heavysound87

Very tasty. Skunky . Great high. Tastes great in a blueberry swisher too.

LucidStoners

This will put you to sleep so quick. Nice long orange hairs, smells good, tastes good, nice sleepy high. Have fun trying to stay awake.

About this brand

Strainly Logo
Strainly’s vision is to empower growers and breeders to preserve genetics while maintaining a balanced relationship benefiting patients, breeders and growers. Our mission is to provide a safe, reliable and convenient access to everything growers need to do what they do best. Strainly allows growers, breeders, nurseries and equipment providers to offer and procure their genetics and equipment while benefiting from a rating/reviews mechanism, fostering trust among the community.