sparkie59
on September 15th, 2019
smells great, burns nicely, great high long lasting, great flavor
on September 15th, 2019
on April 5th, 2019
Very tasty. Skunky . Great high. Tastes great in a blueberry swisher too.
on August 3rd, 2018
This will put you to sleep so quick. Nice long orange hairs, smells good, tastes good, nice sleepy high. Have fun trying to stay awake.