 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue & Cream

Blue & Cream

by Strane

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Strane Cannabis Flower Blue & Cream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blue & Cream by Strane

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

ironmage

The Ohio medical blue and cream from butterfly effect that I have tried is very well. Very good high, fruity Piney taste and hard nugget type bugs manicured to perfection with all the hairs and crystals you can imagine. A+++

Smith58

Blue and cream by strane is awesome. It makes you forget about the pain. It has a nice smooth inhale great taste. I have major stomach problems and I feel normal again with this strain.

About this brand

Strane Logo