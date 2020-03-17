Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Blue & Cream by Strane
on March 17th, 2020
The Ohio medical blue and cream from butterfly effect that I have tried is very well. Very good high, fruity Piney taste and hard nugget type bugs manicured to perfection with all the hairs and crystals you can imagine. A+++
on March 2nd, 2020
Blue and cream by strane is awesome. It makes you forget about the pain. It has a nice smooth inhale great taste. I have major stomach problems and I feel normal again with this strain.