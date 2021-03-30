 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry AK PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Blueberry AK PAX Pod 0.5g

Blueberry AK PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Blueberry AK

Blueberry AK
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

As the name suggests, Blueberry AK is a hybrid strain that combines the indica-dominant Blueberry with the sativa-dominant AK-47, both popular and potent strains in their own right.  Blueberry AK has a strong musky odor with undertones of berry, and flavors ranging from sweet Kush to the more peppery taste of the AK. The effects of this hybrid are both relaxing and upbeat, often inducing a case of the giggles, and people have used it to treat anxiety, depression, and pain.

