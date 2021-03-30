 Loading…

Hybrid

Bodega Bubblegum Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Bodega Bubblegum Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
78.35%
CBD
1.56%
$55.00

About this product

Bodega Bubblegum Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Bodega Bubblegum

Bodega Bubblegum

Bodega Bubblegum by Greenpoint Seeds combines the well-known Indiana Bubblegum aroma and resin production with the potent and pungent Stardawg. This strain has beautiful multi-colored foliage and a terpene profile that balances between the strain’s parentage, expressing aromas of sweet and gummy industrial chemicals. Bodega Bubblegum’s enticing appearance, fast flowering time, complex aroma, and pleasant semi-sedative effects make this strain a must-have for indica-lovers.    

