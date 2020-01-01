 Loading…

  5. Bubba OG Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Bubba OG Cartridge 0.5g

by Strane

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00

About this product

About this strain

Bubba OG

Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia. 

About this brand

Strane Logo