  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bubba OG Live Sugar 0.5g
Indica

Bubba OG Live Sugar 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Solvent Bubba OG Live Sugar 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
74.19%
CBD
--
$45.00

About this product

Bubba OG Live Sugar 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Bubba OG

Bubba OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.

