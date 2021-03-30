 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cookie Kush PAX Pod 0.5g
Indica

Cookie Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges Cookie Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
86.2%
CBD
0.13%
$60.00

Also at 4 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Cookie Kush PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Cookies Kush

Cookies Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cookies Kush from Barney's Coffeeshop combines GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush, resulting in a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review