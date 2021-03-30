 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Critical Jack Pre-Roll 0.5g
Hybrid

Critical Jack Pre-Roll 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Cannabis Pre-rolls Critical Jack Pre-Roll 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Critical Jack Pre-Roll 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Critical Jack

Critical Jack
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Critical Jack, a hybrid cross between Critical Plus and Jack Herer, delivers functional cerebral effects with a flavorful blend of lemon, pine, and floral aromas. Its effects are light on the body and stimulating to the mind, allowing one to fixate their attention strongly on whatever task is at hand. Uplifting qualities make Critical Jack a popular daytime remedy for depression, appetite loss, and headaches. Critical Jack’s harvest falls between late September and early October outdoors, while indoor gardens will finish around day 60 of flowering.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review