 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. East Coast Sour Diesel PAX Pod 0.5g
Sativa

East Coast Sour Diesel PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges East Coast Sour Diesel PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

East Coast Sour Diesel PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review