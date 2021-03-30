East Coast Sour Diesel PAX Pod 0.5g
East Coast Sour Diesel PAX Pod 0.5g by strane
strane
East Coast Sour Diesel
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.
