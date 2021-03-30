 Loading…

Hybrid

GG4 Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges GG4 Cartridge 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$55.00

About this product

GG4 Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

