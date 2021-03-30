 Loading…

Hybrid

Goji OG Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

About this product

Goji OG Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Goji OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

 

