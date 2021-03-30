 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 0.5g
Indica

Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Cannabis Pre-rolls Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
19.11%
CBD
--
$10.00
  • at Ritual
  • Closed until 10:00 AM
  • 50.5 miles away

Store updated

About this product

Granddaddy Purple Pre-Roll 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review