LA Confidential Pre-Roll 0.5g
by straneWrite a review
About this product
LA Confidential Pre-Roll 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
About this strain
LA Confidential
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
