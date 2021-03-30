 Loading…

Indica

LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g

by strane

strane Cannabis Pre-rolls LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

LA Confidential

LA Confidential
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

