 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Magic Melon Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Magic Melon Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges Magic Melon Cartridge 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
93.2%
CBD
0.1%
$70.00

Store updated

About this product

Magic Melon Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Magic Melon

Magic Melon
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review