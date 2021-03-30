Hybrid
Magic Melon Cartridge 0.5g
by straneWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
$70.00
- at Ethos Dispensary - Catonsville
- Open until 8:00 PM
- 41.7 miles away
Store updated
About this product
Magic Melon Cartridge 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.
About this strain
Magic Melon
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.