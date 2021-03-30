 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mazar x Blueberry (Skywalker Kush) PAX Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

Mazar x Blueberry (Skywalker Kush) PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges Mazar x Blueberry (Skywalker Kush) PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Mazar x Blueberry (Skywalker Kush) PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry

Mazar x Blueberry

Mazar x Blueberry, also known as "Skywalker Kush" or simply "Skywalker" is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep after a long day. The sativa side of this strain allows for a nice head high as well, but it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Mazar x Blueberry was created by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity aroma of Blueberry with the growing strengths of the hardy, high-yielding Mazar. Great for indoor growing, Mazar x Blueberry plants will stay shorter and bushy, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. If you’re looking for the California Mazar x Blueberry that has OG genetics, check out Mazar x Blueberry OG.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review