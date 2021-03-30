Hybrid
Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by straneWrite a review
About this product
Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
