Hybrid

Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

