Pineapple Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this strain

Pineapple Skunk

Pineapple Skunk
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.

