Royal Wedding Cake PAX Pod 0.5g
by straneWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Euphoria Wellness - Maryland Cannabis
- Closed until 9:00 AM
- 25.9 miles away
Also at 2 other stores nearby
About this product
Royal Wedding Cake PAX Pod 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
About this strain
Royal Wedding
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Royal Wedding is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.