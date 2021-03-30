 Loading…

Hybrid

Royal Wedding Cake PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Royal Wedding Cake PAX Pod 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
80.8%
CBD
--
$60.00

About this product

Royal Wedding Cake PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Royal Wedding is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

