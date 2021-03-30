 Loading…

Indica

Salmon River OG #5 PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

strane Concentrates Cartridges Salmon River OG #5 PAX Pod 0.5g

Salmon River OG #5 PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

Salmon River OG

Salmon River OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.

