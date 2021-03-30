 Loading…

Sativa

Silver Kush PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

About this product

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Silver Kush

Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you should find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates.

It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush

