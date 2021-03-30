Indica
Snow Monster Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
strane
About this product
Snow Monster Distillate Cartridge 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.
About this strain
Snow Monster
Snow Monster from Exotic Genetix is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross between The White and Starfighter.
