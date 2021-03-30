 Loading…

Indica

Snow Monster PAX Pod 0.5g

by strane

Cannabinoids

THC
90.2%
CBD
0.2%
$60.00

About this product

Snow Monster PAX Pod 0.5g by strane

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Snow Monster

Snow Monster

Snow Monster from Exotic Genetix is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross between The White and Starfighter

