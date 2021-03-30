Indica
Snow Monster Pre-Roll 0.5g
by straneWrite a review
$10.00
Snow Monster Pre-Roll 0.5g by strane
About this brand
strane
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.
About this strain
Snow Monster
Snow Monster from Exotic Genetix is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross between The White and Starfighter.
