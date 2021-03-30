 Loading…

  Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  Sunburn Pre-Roll 0.5g
Sativa

Sunburn Pre-Roll 0.5g

by strane

strane Cannabis Pre-rolls Sunburn Pre-Roll 0.5g

Cannabinoids

THC
16.7%
CBD
--
$10.00
  • at Chesacanna
  • Closed until 10:00 AM Monday
  • 53.4 miles away

About this product

About this brand

We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Sunburn

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sunburn is a lime green sativa-dominant hybrid that reeks of old, sweet genetics. Sunburn began as Island Sweet Skunk crossed with Rug Burn OG. Island Sweet Skunk’s genetics supposedly crossed the ocean with Vietnam Veterans. Colorado Seed Inc. took this beautifully uplifting cut and stabilized the genetics further with the addition of their Gupta Kush. The blend of sweet, pungent, and floral aromas coalesce to create an all-day sativa that stimulates without too much anxiety or paranoia.   

