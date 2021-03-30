 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tally Mon Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Hybrid

Tally Mon Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

by strane

Write a review
strane Cannabis Pre-rolls Tally Mon Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
21.11%
CBD
--
$50.00

Also at 3 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Tally Mon Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Tally Mon

Tally Mon
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Tally Mon, also known as "Tally Man" is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing a Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos strain with Papaya. This strain is sought after for its ability to increase sexual arousal and produce uplifting and relaxing effects. Some consumers have reported a light tingling sensation and intense couch-lock after smoking Tally Mon. This strain features a nutty flavor profile with an aroma that smells like bananas. Tally Mon generally has high THC levels, so it's important to take it slow with this strain until you understand how it effects you. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, other mood disorders. Growers say Tally Mon comes in fluffy light green foliage layered with trichomes and burnt orange hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review